What are brokers supposed to share?

November 15, 2022

Most truckers who deal with brokers are well aware that they typically don’t share all the information they’re supposed to. So what information do the regulations say they’re supposed to share?

Listen to our full show

Also, we're talking tickets today with lawyers Jeff McConnell and James Mennella, the attorneys with Road Law. That includes how to fight tickets and what to do if you have one on your record. And a bill moving through the New Jersey statehouse is intended to improve customer service at the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, while a new law in Pennsylvania is designed to allow platooning.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Diesel prices nationwide appear to be holding steady. CVSA announces the results of its 2022 Brake Safety Week blitz. And a report from Day Two of the Accelerate! Conference & Expo hosted by Women in Trucking.

Fighting tickets

We’re talking tickets today with lawyers Jeff McConnell and James Mennella, the attorneys with Road Law. That includes how to fight tickets and what to do if you have one on your record.

Better customer service in New Jersey

A bill moving through the New Jersey Statehouse is intended to improve customer service at the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, while a new law in Pennsylvania is designed to allow platooning.

