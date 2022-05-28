Truck shows: What’s coming up

When we think about truck shows, it’s obvious to think about show trucks. And a lot of those trucks had their start in one place – the Chrome Shop Mafia in Joplin, Mo. We’ll go over some highlights of the truck show season now underway with the Chrome Shop Mafia’s bossman, Bryan Martin.

When we think about truck shows, it’s obvious to think about show trucks. And a lot of those trucks had their start in one place – the Chrome Shop Mafia in Joplin, Mo. We’ll go over some highlights of the truck show season now underway with the Chrome Shop Mafia’s bossman, Bryan Martin. Also, a nurse turned singer-songwriter is singing the praises of truck drivers. John Perkins recently wrote a song dedicated to the hard-working men and women on the road. And Marty Ellis is running into something unexpected – owner-operators considering selling their trucks while the market is hot, and taking a job as a company driver.

Diesel prices are down, but supply concerns have the Biden administration mulling over options. Thieves are targeting Freightliner and Western Star trucks for their powertrain control modules. And FMCSA waives certain hours-of-service rules in response to the national baby formula shortage.

A nurse turned singer-songwriter is singing the praises of truck drivers. John Perkins recently wrote a song dedicated to the hard-working men and women on the road. We’ll talk with him to find out how the song came about, and why he wants to show support for truckers.

Marty Ellis is running into something unexpected – owner-operators considering selling their trucks while the market is hot, and taking a job as a company driver.

