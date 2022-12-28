Truck parking tops list of hot-button issues

This year has been busy for trucking, but 2023 is likely to be just as busy, with a number of hot button issues on the agenda. We’ll discuss what some of the top priorities are going into the first months of 2023 with OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh.

A holiday weekend winter storm wreaks havoc on the nation and its roadways. FMCSA grants an exemption request related to permit holders. And Cousin Eddie gets the cops called on him.

Service deals in information about truckers

Services that track information about truckers have always been controversial. But one in particular is causing some real headaches for some truck drivers. We’ll discuss that and several other current issues facing trucker with Aron Lynch and Joe Biggs of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

Staying healthy behind the wheel

Staying healthy while behind the wheel is important. We’ll hear about that from a woman who started a company that takes a realistic approach for drivers to focus on their health.

