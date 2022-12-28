Contact Us
WWWilliams

Truck parking tops list of hot-button issues

December 27, 2022

|

This year has been busy for trucking, but 2023 is likely to be just as busy, with a number of hot button issues on the agenda. We’ll discuss what some of the top priorities are going into the first months of 2023 with OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh.

Listen to our full show

This year has been busy for trucking, but 2023 is likely to be just as busy, with a number of hot-button issues on the agenda. Also, services that track information about truckers have always been controversial. But one in particular is causing some real headaches for some truck drivers. And staying healthy while behind the wheel is important. We’ll hear about that from a woman who started a company that takes a realistic approach for drivers to focus on their health.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A holiday weekend winter storm wreaks havoc on the nation and its roadways. FMCSA grants an exemption request related to permit holders. And Cousin Eddie gets the cops called on him.

Service deals in information about truckers

Services that track information about truckers have always been controversial. But one in particular is causing some real headaches for some truck drivers. We’ll discuss that and several other current issues facing trucker with Aron Lynch and Joe Biggs of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

Staying healthy behind the wheel

Staying healthy while behind the wheel is important. We’ll hear about that from a woman who started a company that takes a realistic approach for drivers to focus on their health.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

TravelCenters

Related Podcasts

santa Record number of holiday travelers expected this year trucking rates

A trucker playing Santa at Christmas

Marty Ellis played Santa to a whole hospital full of kids. And he has some advice for fellow truckers who may be on the road at Christmas.

December 26

hours of service exemption from the hours of service changes fmcsa, issues, hours of service

Fighting for flexibility in hours of service

Our rundown of OOIDA’s biggest achievements in celebration of the Association’s 50th anniversary continues with a look at hours of service.

December 23

holidays blue Christmas tree graphic

Trucking gives back for the holidays

It’s the season of giving and many truckers and organizations have been busy doing what they can to help those in need at the holidays.

December 22

coercion OOIDA, electronic logging device recording hours of service

Fighting against coercion of truckers

Forcing truckers to violate the regulations is a huge problem in trucking, which is why OOIDA fought to get an anti-coercion regulation.

December 21

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Truck parking tops list of hot-button issues

A trucker playing Santa at Christmas

Fighting for flexibility in hours of service

Trucking gives back for the holidays

Fighting against coercion of truckers