Truck market still topsy-turvy

December 12, 2022

If you’ve looking into buying a new or used truck in recent months, chances are you’ve been left either scratching your head or looking for a wall to bang it up against. And although things may be settling a bit, Steve Tam of ACT Research says the market is still topsy-turvy. He tells us where things stand now – and where they may be headed as we look ahead to a new year.

Although things may be settling a bit, Steve Tam of ACT Research says the market for buying trucks is still topsy-turvy. He tells us where things stand now – and where they may be headed as we look ahead to a new year. Also, when it comes to insurance, having a hired driver on your policy can come with increased risk. Trina Skywalker of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department explains what you should expect when getting a quote. And the U.S. Department of Labor has a proposal out to change how we define who is an employee and who is an independent contractor. But does it adequately protect owner-operators’ ability to continue to do business?

OOIDA requests a preliminary injunction against California’s AB5 law. A winter storm could pose some serious travel problems this week for much of the country. And an infamous truck-eating bridge may have problems finding future victims.

When it comes to insurance, having a hired driver on your policy can come with increased risk. Trina Skywalker of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department explains what you should expect when getting a quote.

The U.S. Department of Labor has a proposal out to change how we define who is an employee and who is an independent contractor. But does it adequately protect owner-operators’ ability to continue to do business?

