Truck market still topsy-turvy

If you’ve looking into buying a new or used truck in recent months, chances are you’ve been left either scratching your head or looking for a wall to bang it up against. And although things may be settling a bit, Steve Tam of ACT Research says the market is still topsy-turvy. He tells us where things stand now – and where they may be headed as we look ahead to a new year.

Listen to our full show

Although things may be settling a bit, Steve Tam of ACT Research says the market for buying trucks is still topsy-turvy. He tells us where things stand now – and where they may be headed as we look ahead to a new year. Also, when it comes to insurance, having a hired driver on your policy can come with increased risk. Trina Skywalker of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department explains what you should expect when getting a quote. And the U.S. Department of Labor has a proposal out to change how we define who is an employee and who is an independent contractor. But does it adequately protect owner-operators’ ability to continue to do business?

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

OOIDA requests a preliminary injunction against California’s AB5 law. A winter storm could pose some serious travel problems this week for much of the country. And an infamous truck-eating bridge may have problems finding future victims.

Hired drivers and your insurance

When it comes to insurance, having a hired driver on your policy can come with increased risk. Trina Skywalker of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department explains what you should expect when getting a quote.

Does proposal protect owner-operators?

The U.S. Department of Labor has a proposal out to change how we define who is an employee and who is an independent contractor. But does it adequately protect owner-operators’ ability to continue to do business?

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information