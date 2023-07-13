Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joins the program

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg joins the show to talk about the department’s newly launched Truck Leasing Task Force – and says it all comes back to retention and safety. New truck parking spaces are going in across the country thanks to federal grants and private enterprise. And tips on what owner-operators can do right now to gain an advantage in the up-and-down spot market.

0:00 – Newscast

09:55 – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg

24:24 – The Parking Zone

39:12 – Riding the ups and downs on the spot market

Today’s news: Task force highlights lease-purchase agreement problems

Plus, forecasting the price of diesel into next year, the percentage of female truck drivers declines and more headlines of the day.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg joins the show to talk about the department’s newly launched Truck Leasing Task Force – and says it all comes back to retention and safety.

The Parking Zone

New truck parking spaces are going in across the country thanks to federal grants and private enterprise. Breaking down the good, the bad and the newest cases of NIMBYism in another installment of The Parking Zone.

Riding the ups and downs on the spot market

The spot market has been up and down this year. Listen now to some tips on what owner-operators can do to get a leg up.

