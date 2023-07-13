Contact Us

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joins the program

July 12, 2023

|

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg joins the show to talk about the department’s newly launched Truck Leasing Task Force – and says it all comes back to retention and safety. New truck parking spaces are going in across the country thanks to federal grants and private enterprise. And tips on what owner-operators can do right now to gain an advantage in the up-and-down spot market.

0:00 – Newscast

09:55 – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg

24:24 – The Parking Zone

39:12 – Riding the ups and downs on the spot market

 

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Today’s news: Task force highlights lease-purchase agreement problems

Plus, forecasting the price of diesel into next year, the percentage of female truck drivers declines and more headlines of the day.

Back to top

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg joins the show to talk about the department’s newly launched Truck Leasing Task Force – and says it all comes back to retention and safety.

Back to top

The Parking Zone

New truck parking spaces are going in across the country thanks to federal grants and private enterprise. Breaking down the good, the bad and the newest cases of NIMBYism in another installment of The Parking Zone.

Back to top

Riding the ups and downs on the spot market

The spot market has been up and down this year. Listen now to some tips on what owner-operators can do to get a leg up.

Back to top

Related Podcasts

Nonconsensual towing

Podcast: Maryland solves a big towing problem

Maryland has made some changes to address problems with nonconsensual towing in that state. And OOIDA is welcoming what they’ve done.

July 11

speed limiters SPEED LIMITER

Podcast: Efforts against speed limiter proposal

We continue to await a possible speed limiter proposal from FMCSA. But meanwhile, those who oppose the devices are not sitting still.

July 10

traffic signals

Podcast: Program would help truckers cruise through stop lights

A program is designed to help trucks stop at fewer traffic signals in Dallas-Fort Worth by keeping lights green. We’ll have the details.

July 07

AEB automatic emergency braking

Podcast: Agencies propose requiring automatic emergency braking

A proposal to require automatic emergency braking systems on heavy vehicles published earlier today, opening it to public comment.

July 06

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joins the program

Podcast: Maryland solves a big towing problem

Podcast: Efforts against speed limiter proposal

Podcast: Program would help truckers cruise through stop lights

Podcast: Agencies propose requiring automatic emergency braking