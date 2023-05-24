Texas may take mileage tax for a test drive ► Podcast

The Texas House has advanced a bill that would authorize a vehicle mileage traveled pilot program. Meanwhile, Missouri lawmakers have approved widening Interstate 70 between Kansas City and St. Louis. Also, as part of our celebration of OOIDA’s 50th anniversary, we’ll take a look at the Association’s part in the ongoing battle to solve the truck parking crisis. And we’ll take a look at heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems – also known as HVAC – and what you are looking for in terms of performance that would tell you whether your HVAC has a problem?

0:00 – Newscast

10:12– The battle for more truck parking

24:52 – Maintaining your HVAC

39:36 – Texas may test VMT

The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act passes out of committee in the House. Diesel prices keep going down. And a Texas appeals court keeps a nuclear verdict against Werner intact.

The fight for more truck parking is one that’s been underway for decades, but the problem has come to a head in recent years, reaching crisis levels. As part of our celebration of OOIDA’s 50th anniversary, we’ll take a look at the Association’s part in the ongoing battle to solve the truck parking crisis.

Your heating, ventilation and air conditioning system – also known as HVAC – isn’t something you need to keep your truck running, but it is important to your comfort while you’re underway. So what are you looking for in terms of performance that would tell you whether your HVAC has a problem?

The Texas House has advanced a bill that would authorize a vehicle mileage traveled pilot program. Meanwhile, Missouri lawmakers have approved widening Interstate 70 between Kansas City and St. Louis.

