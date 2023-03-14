States want to end daylight saving time

Plenty of people would like to see an end to the ritual of changing the clocks for daylight saving time. And lawmakers are listening. Also, far too many times, someone has gone into research with preconceived notions that skews the results. The OOIDA Foundation has taken a lead role in challenging some of the questionable research that is out there. And Type 2 diabetes is an illness becoming more common in our society. Many truck drivers are at risk, and many already cope with the illness.

0:00 – Newscast.

9:43 – Separating good research from bad.

24:03 – Knowing the signs of Type 2 diabetes.

38:47 – States consider an end to springing forward.

Separating good research from bad

While some good research on trucking is out there, far too many times, someone has gone into research with pre-conceived notions or use a methodology that skews the results. The OOIDA Foundation has taken a lead role in challenging some of the questionable research that is out there.

Knowing the signs of Type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is an illness becoming more common in our society. Many truck drivers, because of their lifestyle and other factors, are at risk, and many already cope with the illness. As a result, understanding diabetes is important, including the signs you may have the illness or are developing it.

States consider an end to springing forward

Truckers around the country have just taken part in a ritual that’s become a feature of American life–changing the clocks forward one hour in the spring. However, plenty of people would like to see an end put to that ritual. And lawmakers are listening. The annual practice of time changes is a topic of discussion in nearly half of all statehouses.

