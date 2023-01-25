State bill would expand restroom access for truckers

i One year after Washington state lawmakers addressed concern about access to restroom facilities at ports, a new bill calls for giving truck drivers operating throughout the state restroom access. Meanwhile, legislators in Mississippi want to allow more law enforcement agencies to enforce speed rules via radar.

Average diesel prices continue to see-saw back and forth. Police in Ottawa, Canada are preparing ahead of the Freedom Convoy anniversary this weekend. And first, the robots came for our vehicles – now they’re headed to court?

There’s a phrase that’s heard sometimes in trucking – in some cases in a good way, and in some cases bad – “leveling the playing field.” OOIDA has found many ways to try to level the playing field – and one of them is a series of discounts and rebates offered to the Association’s members.

We like to talk on our show occasionally about the technical side of trucking, including what it takes to keep your truck on the road and in good repair. Of course, first, you have to get start it. That’s where your electrical system comes into play.

