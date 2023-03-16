Contact Us

Stability in the truck market – maybe

March 15, 2023

|

Are those signs of stability in the new and used truck markets? Maybe. Steve Tam of ACT Research walks us through the latest numbers in the new and used truck markets. Also, there is some good news for flatbed haulers, as demand is on the rise. And Marty Ellis is hearing about carrier shutdowns, including those who do it right – and those who don’t do it so well.

0:00 – Newscast.

9:43 – Stability in the truck market?

24:03 – Good news for flatbed.

38:47 – Carrier shutdowns.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Funding is now available and the application process has begun to build EV charging across the country. A wrong way alert system that’s the first of its kind has been installed in Delaware. And a recent survey found Americans are unaware of the trucking parking crisis.

Stability in the truck market?

Are those signs of stability in the new and used truck markets? Maybe. Steve Tam of ACT Research walks us through the latest numbers in the new and used truck markets.

Good news for flatbed

There is some good news for flatbed haulers, as demand is on the rise.

Carrier shutdowns and doing it right

Marty Ellis is hearing about carrier shutdowns, including those who do it right – and those who don’t do it so well.

