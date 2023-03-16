Stability in the truck market – maybe

Are those signs of stability in the new and used truck markets? Maybe. Steve Tam of ACT Research walks us through the latest numbers in the new and used truck markets. Also, there is some good news for flatbed haulers, as demand is on the rise. And Marty Ellis is hearing about carrier shutdowns, including those who do it right – and those who don’t do it so well.
Funding is now available and the application process has begun to build EV charging across the country. A wrong way alert system that’s the first of its kind has been installed in Delaware. And a recent survey found Americans are unaware of the trucking parking crisis.
Are those signs of stability in the new and used truck markets? Maybe. Steve Tam of ACT Research walks us through the latest numbers in the new and used truck markets.
There is some good news for flatbed haulers, as demand is on the rise.
Marty Ellis is hearing about carrier shutdowns, including those who do it right – and those who don’t do it so well.