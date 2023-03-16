Stability in the truck market – maybe

Are those signs of stability in the new and used truck markets? Maybe. Steve Tam of ACT Research walks us through the latest numbers in the new and used truck markets. Also, there is some good news for flatbed haulers, as demand is on the rise. And Marty Ellis is hearing about carrier shutdowns, including those who do it right – and those who don’t do it so well.

0:00 – Newscast.

9:43 – Stability in the truck market?

24:03 – Good news for flatbed.

38:47 – Carrier shutdowns.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Funding is now available and the application process has begun to build EV charging across the country. A wrong way alert system that’s the first of its kind has been installed in Delaware. And a recent survey found Americans are unaware of the trucking parking crisis.

Back to top

Stability in the truck market?

Are those signs of stability in the new and used truck markets? Maybe. Steve Tam of ACT Research walks us through the latest numbers in the new and used truck markets.

Back to top

Good news for flatbed

There is some good news for flatbed haulers, as demand is on the rise.

Back to top

Carrier shutdowns and doing it right

Marty Ellis is hearing about carrier shutdowns, including those who do it right – and those who don’t do it so well.

Back to top