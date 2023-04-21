The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has taken the first step toward a requirement for side underride guards on large trucks. Another organization has requested an exemption from the hours of service. Also, reuniting truck drivers and their family in the event of tragedy is the goal of Truckers Final Mile, but that wouldn’t be possible without donations. And Ohio’s governor has signed a new transportation plan that will put billions into the state’s roads. Meanwhile, North Dakota lawmakers are considering higher speed limits on the state’s fastest roadways.
9:43 – Helping truckers on their final mile.
24:03 – Side underride guards a step closer.
38:47 – Ohio puts billions into highways.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Starting Saturday, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Petro in Jackson, Miss. That’s on West Frontage Road at Exit 45 off Interstate 20. Stop in to join or renew OOIDA membership for two years at $50. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- To make a donation or get more information about Truckers Final Mile you can visit their website.
- Get more information about the Truck Parking Club online, or call 888-899-7475. You can email info@truckparkingclub.com or download the app from the Apple store or Google Play.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Julie Su faces tough questioning during her confirmation hearing for labor secretary. Your time to comment on NHTSA side underride research is almost here. And mourning the loss of the so-called “King of Asphalt.”
Helping truckers on their final mile
Reuniting truck drivers and their family in the event of tragedy is the goal of Truckers Final Mile, but that wouldn’t be possible without donations. We’ll speak with the organization’s founder and a company that recently donated $5,000 to help the cause.
Side underride guards a step closer
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has taken the first step toward a requirement for side underride guards on large trucks. Another organization has requested an exemption from the hours of service.
Ohio puts billions into highways
Ohio’s governor has signed a new transportation plan that will put billions into the state’s roads. Meanwhile, North Dakota lawmakers are considering higher speed limits on the state’s fastest roadways.