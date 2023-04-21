Contact Us

Side underride guards a step closer

April 20, 2023



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has taken the first step toward a requirement for side underride guards on large trucks. Another organization has requested an exemption from the hours of service. Also, reuniting truck drivers and their family in the event of tragedy is the goal of Truckers Final Mile, but that wouldn’t be possible without donations. And Ohio’s governor has signed a new transportation plan that will put billions into the state’s roads. Meanwhile, North Dakota lawmakers are considering higher speed limits on the state’s fastest roadways.

0:00 – Newscast.

9:43 – Helping truckers on their final mile.

24:03 – Side underride guards a step closer.

38:47 – Ohio puts billions into highways.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Julie Su faces tough questioning during her confirmation hearing for labor secretary. Your time to comment on NHTSA side underride research is almost here. And mourning the loss of the so-called “King of Asphalt.”

Helping truckers on their final mile

Reuniting truck drivers and their family in the event of tragedy is the goal of Truckers Final Mile, but that wouldn’t be possible without donations. We’ll speak with the organization’s founder and a company that recently donated $5,000 to help the cause.

Side underride guards a step closer

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has taken the first step toward a requirement for side underride guards on large trucks. Another organization has requested an exemption from the hours of service.

Ohio puts billions into highways

Ohio’s governor has signed a new transportation plan that will put billions into the state’s roads. Meanwhile, North Dakota lawmakers are considering higher speed limits on the state’s fastest roadways.

