The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has taken the first step toward a requirement for side underride guards on large trucks. Another organization has requested an exemption from the hours of service. Also, reuniting truck drivers and their family in the event of tragedy is the goal of Truckers Final Mile, but that wouldn’t be possible without donations. And Ohio’s governor has signed a new transportation plan that will put billions into the state’s roads. Meanwhile, North Dakota lawmakers are considering higher speed limits on the state’s fastest roadways.

0:00 – Newscast.

9:43 – Helping truckers on their final mile.

24:03 – Side underride guards a step closer.

38:47 – Ohio puts billions into highways.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Julie Su faces tough questioning during her confirmation hearing for labor secretary. Your time to comment on NHTSA side underride research is almost here. And mourning the loss of the so-called “King of Asphalt.”

Back to top

Helping truckers on their final mile

Reuniting truck drivers and their family in the event of tragedy is the goal of Truckers Final Mile, but that wouldn’t be possible without donations. We’ll speak with the organization’s founder and a company that recently donated $5,000 to help the cause.

Back to top

Side underride guards a step closer

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has taken the first step toward a requirement for side underride guards on large trucks. Another organization has requested an exemption from the hours of service.

Back to top

Ohio puts billions into highways

Ohio’s governor has signed a new transportation plan that will put billions into the state’s roads. Meanwhile, North Dakota lawmakers are considering higher speed limits on the state’s fastest roadways.

Back to top