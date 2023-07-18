Contact Us

Podcast: Scammers strike again

July 17, 2023

|

A mom-and-pop trucking operation is left reeling after their MCS-150 was hacked. And while there are some safeguards in place, there are things you should be doing to keep your information and business safe. Then, a new report backs up what you’ve probably been feeling over the past several months: the cost of doing business is way up across the board. Plus, a new attempt in Congress to block FMCSA’s proposed speed limiter mandate.

 

0:00 – Newscast

09:55 – Scammers strike again – protect yourself

24:24 – ATRI’s analysis of operational costs of trucking

39:07 – New attempt to block speed limiters

 

Today’s news: House committee seeks to put a halt to FMCSA’s speed limiter plans

Plus, an individual truck driver’s hours of service exemption denied by FMCSA despite his safe driving record, NTSB highlights the truck parking crisis during its investigation into a deadly crash, plus more news of the day

Scammer strike again – protect yourself

A mom-and-pop trucking operation is left reeling after their MCS-150 was hacked. And while there are some safeguards in place, there are things you should be doing to keep your information and business safe.

ATRI’s analysis of operational costs of trucking

A new report backs up what you’ve probably been feeling over the past several months: the cost of doing business is way up across the board.

New attempt to block speed limiters

Congress has launched a new bid to block FMCSA’s speed limiter rule, and Tuesday will tell us whether it’s ready to take the next step.

