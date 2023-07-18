Podcast: Scammers strike again

A mom-and-pop trucking operation is left reeling after their MCS-150 was hacked. And while there are some safeguards in place, there are things you should be doing to keep your information and business safe. Then, a new report backs up what you’ve probably been feeling over the past several months: the cost of doing business is way up across the board. Plus, a new attempt in Congress to block FMCSA’s proposed speed limiter mandate.
09:55 – Scammers strike again – protect yourself
24:24 – ATRI’s analysis of operational costs of trucking
39:07 – New attempt to block speed limiters
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- OOIDA has issued a Call to Action asking members help OOIDA in the fight against speed limiters.
- You can access the USDOT’s SAFER System here. And you can find motor carriers license and insurance information here.
- You can read ATRI’s full report on the 2023 operational costs of trucking on their website.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
Today’s news: House committee seeks to put a halt to FMCSA’s speed limiter plans
Plus, an individual truck driver’s hours of service exemption denied by FMCSA despite his safe driving record, NTSB highlights the truck parking crisis during its investigation into a deadly crash, plus more news of the day
