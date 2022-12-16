Protecting owner-operators’ independence

Does a proposed worker classification rule protect owner-operators’ independence? Does it protect drivers who should be classified as employees? Those are just some of the questions about a U.S. Department of Labor proposal that could have a huge impact on your life.

Listen to our full show

Does a proposed worker classification rule protect owner-operators’ independence? Does it protect drivers who should be classified as employees? Those are just some of the questions about a Department of Labor proposal that could have a huge impact on your life. Also, our rundown of OOIDA’s biggest accomplishments in celebration of the Association’s 50th anniversary continues with a look at hours of service. And the governor of Tennessee has unveiled a plan to provide funding for the state’s future transportation needs. So how is he proposing to pay for it, and how will it affect you?

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A bipartisan bill that would expand access to restrooms is introduced in the U.S. House. The Port of New Orleans is expanding. And a semi that played a central role in an ‘80s TV show is up for sale.

OOIDA and the fight for hours of service flexibility

Our rundown of OOIDA’s biggest accomplishments in celebration of the Association’s 50th anniversary continues with a look at hours of service. Through an onslaught of proposal and rulemakings, OOIDA has consistently had one goal at front of mind: providing truckers the flexibility to do their job. Todd Spencer, OOIDA president and CEO, and Collin Long, OOIDA director of government affairs, join us to talk about a complex issue that has taken on many shapes over the years.

Public-private partnerships could be in offing for Tennessee

The governor of Tennessee has unveiled a plan to provide funding for the state’s future transportation needs. So how is he proposing to pay for it, and how will it affect you? Meanwhile, three states continue efforts to provide some relief from high fuel prices.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information