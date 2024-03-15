Podcast: Will NHTSA require underride retrofits of older trailers?

An advisory committee made its views known this week on whether older trailers should be required to be retrofitted with underride guards. Also, the Technology and Maintenance Council held its annual meeting in New Orleans, discussing everything from diesel technology to artificial intelligence and more. And truck parking is a problem nationwide. But now, some states are stepping up to try to solve the crisis, the latest being Pennsylvania. We’ll explain what solutions are being considered.

0:00 – Will NHTSA require underride retrofits of older trailers?

10:00 – Council meets to discuss the latest in truck tech

24:31 – Pennsylvania takes a crack at solving truck parking

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Starting Sunday, March 17, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Petro in Glendale, Ky. That’s located at Exit 86 off Interstate 65. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.

Whether for truck parking funding, stopping speed limiters or getting overtime pay for company drivers, get your lawmakers on board with a quick email sent from Fighting For Truckers.

You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Will NHTSA require underride retrofits of older trailers?

NHTSA’s Advisory Committee on Underride Protection met for the second time this year with a lot to accomplish. The group’s charter ends in a few months, and recent meetings have been bogged down by procedural motions. However, it did pass one noteworthy recommendation on Wednesday related to retrofitting older trailers with reinforcement devices. We’ll break down what the committee achieved – and what it didn’t.

Back to top

Council meets to discuss the latest in truck tech

The Technology and Maintenance Council held its annual meeting and exhibition in New Orleans last week. Tom Berg, contributing editor for Land Line Magazine, was there. He joins the show to discuss what was talked about at the event, from diesel technology to artificial intelligence and more.

Back to top

Pennsylvania takes a crack at solving truck parking

Truck parking is a problem nationwide. But now, some states are stepping up to try to solve the crisis, the latest being Pennsylvania. An advisory committee there recently released a report on parking suggesting several possible solutions. Rebecca Oyler, president of the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association and chair of the Transportation Advisory Committee, joins the program.

Back to top