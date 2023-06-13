Podcast: What’s next for the bathroom access bill?

A bill to give truckers access to bathrooms at shippers and receivers is now before Congress. So what’s the next step for that measure, and what are its chances for passage? Also, ATRI is out with a new report that examined the expansion of marijuana legalization nationwide – and what effect that’s having on the trucking industry. And planning on sitting your truck for a few months – or maybe firing up the RV for a summer trip? Make a note to do a thorough tire check.

0:00 – Newscast.

09:25 – Study looks at marijuana and trucking.

24:19 – Time for a tire check.

39:03 – What’s next for the bathroom access bill?

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A busy stretch of interstate in Philadelphia collapses and it could take months before it reopens. OOIDA calls on a tolling authority to halt plans for toll increases. And a call for help from an organization that helps bring truckers home following tragedy and misfortune.

Study looks at marijuana and trucking

The American Transportation Research Institute is out with a new report that examined the expansion of marijuana legalization nationwide – and what effect that’s having on the trucking industry. The report turned up some interesting things, and Jeff Short, vice president of ATRI, joins the show with some of the highlights.

Time for a tire check

Planning on sitting your truck for a few months – or maybe firing up the RV for a summer trip? Make a note to do a thorough tire check. Andy McColloch of Michelin joins the show to remind us what the summer heat can do to our tires, particularly ones that have been sitting idle for a while.

What’s next for the bathroom access bill?

A bill to give truckers access to bathrooms at shippers and receivers is now before Congress. So what’s the next step for that measure, and what are its chances for passage? We’ll discuss that – plus a hearing involving the acting secretary of labor in the U.S. House – with Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

