Podcast: What should FMCSA do to study sexual assault and harassment?

FMCSA is planning a study on sexual assault and harassment in trucking. OOIDA has a few ideas about what should be done, and how. Also, the freight market feels as though it’s running on empty. Brent Hutto at Truckstop discusses the condition of rates and takes a look at some of the top regions and lanes from last week. Then, the Mid-America Trucking Show is right around the corner, and OOIDA will host two education sessions. We speak with the hosts of those sessions about what they’ll be sharing.
10:00 – What should FMCSA do to study sexual assault and harassment?
24:31 – Truckstop: Market feels as if it’s running on empty
39:55 – Education sessions at MATS
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- FMCSA wants feedback on how to go about conducting a study on the prevalence and severity of sexual assault and harassment across the commercial motor vehicle industry. The deadline to comment is April 11.
- FMCSA’s Truck Leasing Task Force has an information collection request open to gather information on lease-purchase agreements. Comments are due by April 2.
- Click here for instructions on submitting private information to the task force.
- Find more information about the freight market online.
- Register here for the 2024 Mid-America Trucking Show. Check out all the scheduled events here.
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the Dodge City Petro in Hanceville, Ala. That’s located at Exit 299 off Interstate 65. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.
- Whether for truck parking funding, stopping speed limiters or getting overtime pay for company drivers, get your lawmakers on board with a quick email sent from Fighting For Truckers.
- You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
NHTSA issues a recall for more than 116,000 Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks. The state of Colorado is re-testing drivers associated with a shuttered CDL school. And is the long wait for flying cars about to come to an end?
What should FMCSA do to study sexual assault and harassment?
FMCSA is planning a study regarding sexual assault and sexual harassment in the trucking industry. OOIDA has a few ideas about what should be done, and how. Meanwhile, the agency continues to pursue information about lease-purchase agreements.
Truckstop: Market feels as if it’s running on empty
It’s week 10 of the 2024 freight market, and it feels as though it’s running on empty. We speak with Brent Hutto at Truckstop about the condition of rates and take a look at some of the top regions and lanes from last week.
Education sessions at MATS
The Mid-America Trucking Show is right around the corner, and OOIDA will host two education sessions. We speak with the hosts of those sessions about what they’ll be sharing and how it can benefit your operation.