Podcast: What should FMCSA do to study sexual assault and harassment?

FMCSA is planning a study on sexual assault and harassment in trucking. OOIDA has a few ideas about what should be done, and how. Also, the freight market feels as though it’s running on empty. Brent Hutto at Truckstop discusses the condition of rates and takes a look at some of the top regions and lanes from last week. Then, the Mid-America Trucking Show is right around the corner, and OOIDA will host two education sessions. We speak with the hosts of those sessions about what they’ll be sharing.

0:00 – Newscast

10:00 – What should FMCSA do to study sexual assault and harassment?

24:31 – Truckstop: Market feels as if it’s running on empty

39:55 – Education sessions at MATS

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

NHTSA issues a recall for more than 116,000 Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks. The state of Colorado is re-testing drivers associated with a shuttered CDL school. And is the long wait for flying cars about to come to an end?

What should FMCSA do to study sexual assault and harassment?

FMCSA is planning a study regarding sexual assault and sexual harassment in the trucking industry. OOIDA has a few ideas about what should be done, and how. Meanwhile, the agency continues to pursue information about lease-purchase agreements.

Truckstop: Market feels as if it’s running on empty

It’s week 10 of the 2024 freight market, and it feels as though it’s running on empty. We speak with Brent Hutto at Truckstop about the condition of rates and take a look at some of the top regions and lanes from last week.

Education sessions at MATS

The Mid-America Trucking Show is right around the corner, and OOIDA will host two education sessions. We speak with the hosts of those sessions about what they’ll be sharing and how it can benefit your operation.

