Podcast: What role will artificial intelligence play in transportation?

Charles Sperry of the OOIDA Foundation discusses artificial intelligence and other topics from a recent meeting of the Transportation Research Board. And a truck stop in Arizona is celebrating 70 years in business. We speak with the granddaughter of the owner, who started the truck stop with a mission to serve the men and women behind the wheel. Also, the holidays are over, and freight volumes are down across the board. We speak with DAT’s Stephen Petit about load posts and how weather is impacting rates across the country.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – What role will artificial intelligence play in transportation?

24:49 – Truck stop marks 70 years in business

39:14 – The winter freight slump has taken hold

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A new broker rule is now in effect. Diesel prices are up nationwide for the first time in 2024. And the Haslam family cuts ties with the company it founded more than 65 years ago.

What role will artificial intelligence play in transportation?

The Transportation Research Board recently held its annual meeting in Washington, D.C. The gathering attracts a number of policymakers, newsmakers and transportation industry stakeholders – including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg – who take stock of what’s happening on our nation’s roadways and look at areas that could benefit from more research. Artificial intelligence was a big talking point, as Charles Sperry of the OOIDA Foundation discovered. He joins us to talk about what he heard.

Truck stop marks 70 years in business

A truck stop in Arizona is celebrating 70 years in business. We speak with the granddaughter of the owner, who started the truck stop with a mission to serve the men and women behind the wheel.

The winter freight slump has taken hold

The holidays are over, and freight volumes are down across the board. We speak with DAT’s Stephen Petit about load posts and how weather is impacting rates across the country.

