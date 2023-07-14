Contact Us

Podcast: What if OOIDA never existed?

July 13, 2023

|

Imagine a world with no owner-operators, speed limiters in every truck and roadside fines. Without OOIDA’s influence over the past 50 years, the trucking industry would look a lot different right now. Plus, looking to make your rig shine? Storage probably isn’t the first thing you think of – but it can be part of what makes your truck look great. And finally, a deeper look at the task force dedicated to studying predatory lease-purchase agreements.

0:00 – Newscast

09:55 – Customize your storage in style

24:24 – Regulatory Roundup

39:07 – What if OOIDA never existed?

 

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

 

 

Today’s news: Another avenue for blocking FMCSA’s speed limiter mandate has appeared

Plus, the California bill aiming to ban autonomous trucks from roadways, federal regulators keep up the pressure on fraudulent moving companies and more.

Customize your storage in style

Looking to make your rig shine? Storage probably isn’t the first thing you think of – but it can be part of what makes your truck look great.

Regulatory Roundup

Thoughts on the new Truck Leasing Task Force, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s recent appearance on Land Line Now, and an upcoming comment period deadline on side underride guards.

What if OOIDA never existed?

Imagine a world with no owner-operators, speed limiters in every truck and roadside fines. Without OOIDA’s influence over the past 50 years, the trucking industry would look a lot different right now.

