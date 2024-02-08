Podcast: What effect will Super Bowl, Valentine’s have on freight?

What freight markets will be busy this week for the upcoming Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day? We’ll take a look ahead with DAT after a not-so-great week. Also, an OOIDA member has once again claimed a Highway Angel award for stopping to help a fellow driver who crashed his truck. And some recent cargo theft incidents in Philadelphia have been making headlines. Aside from the obvious causes, should we be looking at whether a lack of available truck parking played a role?
10:00 – Two-time Highway Angel helps out fellow trucker
24:52 – Are cargo thefts connected to lack of parking?
39:54 – What effect will Super Bowl, Valentine’s have on freight?
Congress launches a challenge to Federal Highway Administration emission rules. NHTSA’s underride committee gets back to work tomorrow. And California launches a crackdown on crime – and cargo thieves are in the crosshairs.
Two-time Highway Angel helps out fellow trucker
An OOIDA member has once again claimed a Highway Angel award for stopping to help a fellow driver who crashed his truck. We speak with Tim Olden, who says he just did what truckers do when a driver is in need.
Are cargo thefts connected to lack of parking?
Some recent cargo theft incidents in Philadelphia have been making headlines. Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine says aside from the obvious causes, we should be looking at whether a lack of available truck parking played a role. That, plus a big chunk of federal money now going toward truck parking projects nationwide, and more in our latest installment of The Parking Zone.
What effect will Super Bowl, Valentine’s have on freight?
It’s not been a great week for the spot market, according to DAT. Load-to-truck ratios decreased for all three equipment types. We speak with DAT to find what’s to come and what freight markets will be busy this week for the upcoming Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day.