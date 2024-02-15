Podcast: What do new reporting requirements mean for your small business?

New federal reporting requirements meant to prevent money laundering will have a big impact on small businesses. We’ll have what you need to know. Also, a long-running court case involving who is an employee and who is an independent contractor in trucking finally has been settled, nearly a decade and a half since it started. And it’s been a rough start to the year for the spot market. We’ll discuss how this past week went and find out what demand will look like as we move into the spring.

10:00 – What do new reporting requirements mean for your business?

24:52 – New Jersey classification case finally settled

39:54 – A rough start for the 2024 spot market

What do new reporting requirements mean for your small business?

The Treasury Department recently changed some reporting requirements for small businesses. The new reporting system, meant to tamp down on money laundering operations, includes smaller trucking companies and owner-operators, meaning changes for some of you. Barry Fowler of Taxation Solutions joins the program to help us understand what’s required.

New Jersey classification case finally settled

A long-running court case linked to the trucking industry finally has been settled, nearly a decade and a half since it started. The case involves who is an employee and who is an independent contractor, not a surprising topic in today’s trucking industry. But the location may be a surprise – New Jersey. Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine offers a rundown.

A rough start for the 2024 spot market

It’s been a rough start to the year for the spot market. We’ll hear from Robert Rouse of DAT about how this past week went and find out what demand will look like as we move into the spring.

