Podcast: What challenges do women face in trucking?

A new survey seeks more answers about the challenges women face in the trucking industry. Abbigail Huffman of ATRI explains. Also, we’ll sit down with the folks from OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department to discuss hired drivers and the impact they can have on your operation. And a Missouri lawmaker wants to get tough on people who try to break into multiple vehicles. Meanwhile, a new proposal would combat graffiti on roads and bridges in Washington state.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Survey looks at challenges faced by women in trucking

24:49 – The impact of hiring a driver on your operation

39:14 – Getting tough on vehicle break-ins

The Labor Department unveils a final rule aimed preventing companies from misclassifying workers as independent contractors. Diesel prices dip again. And CVSA’s annual human trafficking awareness campaign kicks off.

We already know there isn’t a level playing field for women in trucking. But we’re just now starting to understand the scope of the challenges women in the industry face. A new survey seeks more answers. Abbigail Huffman of the American Transportation Research Institute joins the show to tell us what the organization hopes to find – and how you can help.

When it comes to hiring on a driver, there are a few things you should take into consideration. We’ll sit down with the folks from OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department to discuss hired drivers and the impact they can have on your operation.

A Missouri lawmaker wants to get tough on people who try to break into multiple vehicles. Meanwhile, a new proposal would combat graffiti on roads and bridges in Washington state.

