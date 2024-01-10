Contact Us

Podcast: What challenges do women face in trucking?

January 9, 2024

|

A new survey seeks more answers about the challenges women face in the trucking industry. Abbigail Huffman of ATRI explains. Also, we’ll sit down with the folks from OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department to discuss hired drivers and the impact they can have on your operation. And a Missouri lawmaker wants to get tough on people who try to break into multiple vehicles. Meanwhile, a new proposal would combat graffiti on roads and bridges in Washington state.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Survey looks at challenges faced by women in trucking

24:49 – The impact of hiring a driver on your operation

39:14 – Getting tough on vehicle break-ins

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

  • You can find a roundup of S. chain laws here and Canadian chain laws here.
  • If you suspect someone is in a human trafficking situation or you are the victim of human trafficking, call the U.S. National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or text 233733.
  • Nashville police are looking for information about a deadly shooting that occurred around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7 near a travel stop on Lucas Lane. Call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 if you have any information.
  • Find out more about OOIDA’s Truck Insurance program here.
  • To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
  • Whether for truck parking funding, stopping speed limiters or getting overtime pay for company drivers, get your lawmakers on board with a quick email sent from Fighting For Truckers.
  • You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

 

 

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The Labor Department unveils a final rule aimed preventing companies from misclassifying workers as independent contractors. Diesel prices dip again. And CVSA’s annual human trafficking awareness campaign kicks off.

Back to top

Survey looks at challenges faced by women in trucking

We already know there isn’t a level playing field for women in trucking. But we’re just now starting to understand the scope of the challenges women in the industry face. A new survey seeks more answers. Abbigail Huffman of the American Transportation Research Institute joins the show to tell us what the organization hopes to find – and how you can help.

Back to top

The impact of hiring a driver onto your operation

When it comes to hiring on a driver, there are a few things you should take into consideration. We’ll sit down with the folks from OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department to discuss hired drivers and the impact they can have on your operation.

Back to top

Getting tough on vehicle break-ins

A Missouri lawmaker wants to get tough on people who try to break into multiple vehicles. Meanwhile, a new proposal would combat graffiti on roads and bridges in Washington state.

Back to top 

Related Podcasts

CARB

Podcast: CARB requiring all trucks operating in California to register

CARB is requiring every truck operating in the state to register for a new emission control program. And many of them may face testing.

January 08

new york state fuel tax truck parking

Podcast: Organization looks at truck parking in New York state

If 2024 is going to be the year we see meaningful progress on truck parking, the Capital Region Transportation Council will play a big role.

January 05

truck parking

Podcast: Two states to expand truck parking

Two states will significantly increase the number of truck parking spaces within their borders. We’ll talk with both states’ DOTs to get details.

January 04

broker brokers

Podcast: New tool designed to help hold bad brokers accountable

Fighting back against broker fraud and broker abuse starts with holding bad actors accountable. OOIDA has a new tool designed to help.

January 03

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Podcast: What challenges do women face in trucking?

Podcast: CARB requiring all trucks operating in California to register

Podcast: Organization looks at truck parking in New York state

Podcast: Two states to expand truck parking

Podcast: New tool designed to help hold bad brokers accountable