Podcast: We’ve got issues…

Got concerns? Whether it’s parking, fuel, compensation or something else, ATRI wants to be part of the solution but needs your help. Plus, what is going on in New York City with weigh-in-motion scales? We explain. And lastly, finally some positive developments to talk about on the spot market.

0:00 – Newscast

10:06 – ATRI’s Top Industry Issues Survey

24:50 – Weigh-in-motion scales in NYC

39:18 – Positive developments on the spot market

Today’s news: The time to comment on FMCSA and NHTSA’s automatic emergency braking system proposal is now

A new law in Texas will soon go into effect to combat fake international CDLs, more states brace for impact from Hurricane Idalia, and more trucking news of the day.

ATRI’s Top Industry Issues Survey

Whether it be the truck parking crisis, broker fraud, fuel prices or something else, we all have concerns about the trucking industry, and the American Transportation Research Institute wants to hear them.

Weigh-in-motion scales in NYC

What is going on in New York City? Weigh-in-motion scales are now in use on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, and hefty fines are next. We’ll talk about the concerns that come with the current plan, and possible expansion elsewhere.

Positive developments on the spot market

There were some positive developments on the spot market last week. Robert Rouse of #DAT tells us that load-to-truck ratios increased for all three equipment types.

