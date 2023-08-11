Podcast: Watchdog reports on cross-border trucking program

A watchdog in the Department of Transportation has a few things to say about the FMCSA’s oversight of cross-border trucking with Mexico. We’ll have that and an update on the automatic emergency braking rulemaking. Every year OOIDA recognizes dozens of drivers through its Safe Driving Award Program. We’ll speak with one of them to find out more about the program and importance of recognizing those drivers who go the extra mile in the name of safety. And the effort to end split speed limits continues for OOIDA. We’ll take a look back on how the association has fought to end speed differentials in many states across the country.
10:06 – Recognizing the industry’s safe drivers
24:50 – Watchdog reports on cross-border trucking program
39:18 – Ending split speed limits
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Julie Su’s status as acting labor secretary is now under review. The nation’s biggest city starts automated enforcement of commercial vehicles on one of its busiest bridges. And a highway ramp made of foam? It’s happening.
