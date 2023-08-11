Podcast: Watchdog reports on cross-border trucking program

A watchdog in the Department of Transportation has a few things to say about the FMCSA’s oversight of cross-border trucking with Mexico. We’ll have that and an update on the automatic emergency braking rulemaking. Every year OOIDA recognizes dozens of drivers through its Safe Driving Award Program. We’ll speak with one of them to find out more about the program and importance of recognizing those drivers who go the extra mile in the name of safety. And the effort to end split speed limits continues for OOIDA. We’ll take a look back on how the association has fought to end speed differentials in many states across the country.

0:00 – Newscast

10:06 – Recognizing the industry’s safe drivers

24:50 – Watchdog reports on cross-border trucking program

39:18 – Ending split speed limits

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Julie Su’s status as acting labor secretary is now under review. The nation’s biggest city starts automated enforcement of commercial vehicles on one of its busiest bridges. And a highway ramp made of foam? It’s happening.

Back to top

Recognizing the industry’s safe drivers

Every year OOIDA recognizes dozens of drivers through its Safe Driving Award Program. We’ll speak with one of them to find out more about the program and importance of recognizing those drivers who go the extra mile in the name of safety.

Back to top

Watchdog reports on cross-border trucking program

A watchdog in the Department of Transportation has a few things to say about the FMCSA’s oversight of cross-border trucking with Mexico. We’ll have that and an update on the automatic emergency braking rulemaking.

Back to top

Ending split speed limits

The effort to end split speed limits continues for OOIDA. We’ll take a look back on how the association has fought to end speed differentials in many states across the country.

Back to top