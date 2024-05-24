Podcast: Volvo pioneers a possible replacement for diesel

A new fuel called hydrotreated vegetable oil is different from biodiesel and similar to traditional diesel. Also, filing season for Form 2290 is underway. And our roundtable discusses a new piece of legislation that would give the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration some muscle when it comes to dealing with fraudsters and legal action against the Environmental Protection Agency’s emission rules. Then, you may be leaving the front door open to hackers if you’re not doing a few simple things regarding your passwords.

It’s time to file Form 2290 again

Filing season for the Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax – Form 2290 – is underway. Crystal Minardi and Brittany Murphy of OOIDA’s Permits and Licensing Department walk us through what you need to know to get the process done ahead of the deadline. Plus, we’ll look ahead to the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s Operation Safe Driver Week with the alliance’s director of enforcement programs, Jake Elovirta.

Volvo pioneers a possible replacement for diesel

For years now, scientists and industry officials have searched for something to replace diesel as the primary power for large trucks. And now, Volvo may have at least part of the answer. It’s called hydrotreated vegetable oil – something entirely different from biodiesel and a lot closer to the traditional diesel you run in your truck now. Kyle Zimmerman of Volvo Trucks North America explains.

Bill would give FMCSA some anti-fraud punch

From a new piece of legislation that would give FMCSA some muscle when it comes to dealing with fraudsters to legal action against the EPA’s emission rules and from the final meeting of the Advisory Committee on Underride Protection to a shift in marijuana enforcement on the federal level – we’ve got plenty to talk about with Mark Schremmer and Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine in another roundtable discussion.

Some basic advice on computer passwords

It’s tough to understand all the new advances in technology and what they mean for you. But passwords? That’s something we’ve all got experience with. However, you may be leaving the front door open to hackers if you’re not doing a few simple things. Jason Lutes and Tim Storhoff of OOIDA’s IT department provide some useful advice.

