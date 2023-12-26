Podcast: Upcoming regulations in 2024

Federal regulators have big plans in 2024 for new trucking rules. We’ve previewed quite a few of the possible changes. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes joins the program to break down a few others. Also, we’ll have our annual tradition – a reading of the truckers’ version of the classic holiday poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” better known as “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Then, a current trucker and a former one have taken to preaching to truckers where they are – on the road. And every year, we bring you trucking versions of classic Christmas carols, most written and all inspired by longtime trucking writer Bill Hudgins. We call it the Hudgins Holiday Singalong.

0:00 – Upcoming regulations in 2024

10:07 – “A Visit from St. Nicholas” – trucking style

24:49 – Providing a place to worship on the road

39:14 – The Hudgins Holiday Singalong

Upcoming regulations in 2024

“A Visit from St. Nicholas” – trucking style

We’ll have a special holiday treat – an annual tradition on our program – a reading of the truckers’ version of the classic holiday poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” better known as “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Richard Fatherly reads “A Trucker’s Christmas Tale.” And we’ll share the story of how truckers helped reunite a woman with her brother, who was injured in the D-Day invasion of Europe.

Providing a place to worship on the road

For truck drivers far from home – and far from their place of worship – the road can be a lonely place, especially this time of year. This is one reason a current trucker and a former one have taken to preaching to truckers where they are – on the road. We speak with them about why they do what they do, the difficulties that come with the holiday season and the importance of talking to someone.

The Hudgins Holiday Singalong

Every year, we bring you our trucking versions of classic Christmas carols, most written and all inspired by longtime trucking writer Bill Hudgins. We call it the Hudgins Holiday Singalong.

