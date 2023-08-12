Podcast: Unseen costs of autonomous vehicles

Autonomous vehicles and autonomous trucks are coming to a road near you, whether you like it or not. But before it happens on a large scale, some important questions need to be asked and answered. Also, from a federal agency late on an important deadline to a state adding truck parking in an area with none, SJ Munoz and Ryan Witkowski tell us who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries. And this fall, voters in Maine will decide on a proposed “right to repair” law. Mike Harris of FleetPride, a supporter of the initiative in Maine, talks about what’s on the ballot and the issues behind it.
10:06 – Unseen costs of autonomous vehicles
39:18 – Right to repair up for vote in Maine
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- The Texas DOT is looking for public input on a system that will be a major connection for interstates and highways.
- Pennsylvania’s DOT has made some upgrades to its 511PA system.
- If you want to submit a Rose or Razzberry for consideration on air or in the magazine, you can send them here, or visit us on Facebook.
- Get in on OOIDA’s 50th anniversary membership deal today. You can join or renew two years for only $50. Call 816-229-5791 to join or renew today.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
FMCSA is considering waivers for the California and Washington meal and rest break rules. NHTSA is investigating a fatal Tesla crash that involved a tractor trailer. Vermont has extended its emergency order for drivers providing direct assistance to the storm and flooding emergency in the state.
Unseen costs of autonomous vehicles
Autonomous vehicles and autonomous trucks are coming to a road near you, whether you like it or not. But before it happens on a large scale, some important questions need to be asked and answered. From the insurance implications of autonomous vehicles to the safety problems we’re already seeing, Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine joins us to talk about the unseen costs of autonomous technology.
Roses and Razzberries
From a federal agency late on an important deadline to a state adding truck parking in an area with none, SJ Munoz and Ryan Witkowski tell us who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.
Right to repair up for vote in Maine
This fall, voters in Maine will decide on a proposed “right to repair” law. Mike Harris of FleetPride, a supporter of the initiative in Maine, talks about what’s on the ballot and the issues behind it.