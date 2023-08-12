Podcast: Unseen costs of autonomous vehicles

Autonomous vehicles and autonomous trucks are coming to a road near you, whether you like it or not. But before it happens on a large scale, some important questions need to be asked and answered. Also, from a federal agency late on an important deadline to a state adding truck parking in an area with none, SJ Munoz and Ryan Witkowski tell us who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries. And this fall, voters in Maine will decide on a proposed “right to repair” law. Mike Harris of FleetPride, a supporter of the initiative in Maine, talks about what’s on the ballot and the issues behind it.

0:00 – Newscast

10:06 – Unseen costs of autonomous vehicles

24:50 – Roses and Razzberries

39:18 – Right to repair up for vote in Maine

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA is considering waivers for the California and Washington meal and rest break rules. NHTSA is investigating a fatal Tesla crash that involved a tractor trailer. Vermont has extended its emergency order for drivers providing direct assistance to the storm and flooding emergency in the state.

Unseen costs of autonomous vehicles

From the insurance implications of autonomous vehicles to the safety problems we're already seeing, Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine joins us to talk about the unseen costs of autonomous technology.

Roses and Razzberries

From a federal agency late on an important deadline to a state adding truck parking in an area with none, SJ Munoz and Ryan Witkowski tell us who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.

Right to repair up for vote in Maine

This fall, voters in Maine will decide on a proposed “right to repair” law. Mike Harris of FleetPride, a supporter of the initiative in Maine, talks about what’s on the ballot and the issues behind it.

