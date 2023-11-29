Podcast: Union – slow down the march toward autonomous vehicles

We’ll talk with a union president about why his group is making the case for slowing, or stopping, the march toward autonomous vehicles. Also, for those who start their own trucking businesses, paperwork becomes a very big part of life. And a big part of that paperwork involves taxes and the record-keeping needed to file them. Then, a bill in Florida would further restrict left lane use. State legislative expert Keith Goble discusses that – as well as two states looking at move-over rules.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Union: Slow down the march toward autonomous vehicles

24:50 – Record-keeping is vital to success

39:29 – Florida may further restrict left lane use

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The decline in diesel prices nationwide continues. Load volume took a hit due to last week’s Thanksgiving holiday. And the White House launches new initiatives aimed at tightening up the supply chain.

Union: Slow down the march toward autonomous vehicles

Very little until now has seemed the slow the march toward autonomous vehicles. However, in a letter sent recently to the U.S. Department of Transportation, a group of unions made the case for slowing, or even stopping, that march. One of the participating unions was the Transportation Workers Union International. We’ll speak with its president, John Samuelsen, about the letter and the unions’ concerns regarding autonomous vehicles.

Record-keeping is vital to success

When people get into trucking, most likely expect driving to be the biggest part of the job. But for those who start their own trucking businesses, paperwork becomes a very big part of their lives, as well. And a big part of that paperwork involves taxes and the record-keeping needed to file them.

Florida may further restrict left lane use

A bill in Florida would further restrict left lane use. State legislative expert Keith Goble discusses that – as well as two states looking at move-over rules.

