Podcast: Trucking company sues state over emissions regulations

A small, family-owned trucking company is suing two state agencies in Pennsylvania over regulations that were put in place by California. Confused? We’ll clear up what’s happening. Also, a license suspension is a serious matter for any truck driver, so it’s important to be aware of how to handle suspensions if they happen. We’ll go over the topic with David Grimes of CDL Legal. And voters in a number of Georgia and Texas counties will decide this fall on transportation funding measures.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07– Trucking company sues state over emissions regulations

25:00– Dealing with a license suspension

39:28 – Local road funding on the ballot

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Safety advocates are making a new push for speed limiter and AEB mandates. The roller coaster ride of diesel price fluctuations continues. And Yellow’s days may not be numbered after all.

Trucking company sues state over emissions regulations

A small, family-owned trucking company is suing two state agencies in Pennsylvania over emissions regulations that were put in place by California. Confused? We’ll clear up what’s happening with Luke Wake, an attorney with the Pacific Legal Foundation.

Dealing with a license suspension

A license suspension is a serious matter for any truck driver. If you’re a one-truck operator, it can not only take you off the road but also end your business. So it’s important to be aware of how to handle suspensions if they happen. We’ll go over the topic with David Grimes of CDL Legal.

Local road funding on the ballot

Voters in a number of Georgia and Texas counties will decide this fall on transportation funding measures.

