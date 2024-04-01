Contact Us

Podcast: Truckers’ concerns about the Baltimore bridge collapse

April 1, 2024

|

OOIDA’s Lewie Pugh joined a call with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about the Baltimore Bridge Collapse, and discussed how it’s affecting truckers. Also, trucking radio legend Dave Nemo recently announcement his retirement. We’ll chat with him about what his plans are, and hear about his career and the Last Ride of the Road Gang. And the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced it will issue a final rule on truck emission standards. We’ll get an overview.

0:00 – Newscast

10:00 – Truckers’ concerns about the Baltimore bridge collapse

24:31 – A trucking radio legend gets ready to head into the sunset

39:55 – An overview of the new truck emission standards

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

 

 

Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford

A final rule on stricter truck emission standards has been finalized by the EPA. Funding has been made available to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. CVSA has published updates to the 2024 out-of-service criteria.

Back to top

Truckers’ concerns about the Baltimore bridge collapse

Leaders of industries impacted by the bridge collapse in Baltimore were asked to join a call with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently. OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh was on the call, and voiced concerns over regulations, parking, and the impact truckers are feeling in the Baltimore and surrounding areas.

Back to top

A trucking radio legend gets ready to head into the sunset

The name Dave Nemo should be a familiar one if you’ve listened to trucking radio any time in the past 45 years. The radio host recently announcement his retirement plans. We’ll chat with him about what those are and hear about his career and the Last Ride of the Road Gang.

Back to top

An overview of the new truck emission standards

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced it will issue a final rule on truck emission standards. We’ll get an overview of what their plan is and how it would affect you from Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

Back to top 

Related Podcasts

speed limiters Washington, D.C.

Podcast: Who has the power in D.C.?

Lewie Pugh argues that the people still have the power in Washington, D.C. – but they have to harness it to make change come about.

March 29

Bridge Collapse Francis Scott Key Bridge

Podcast: Feds prepare to take action in wake of bridge collapse

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after being struck by a container ship. That raises questions and concerns about what’s next.

March 28

lease-purchase

Podcast: Expert – trucking’s inefficiencies put the burden on drivers

Whether it’s lease-purchase agreements, compensation or any number of other issues, Steve Viscelli has thoughts about how to change things.

March 27

Truck Leasing Task Force. U.S. Capitol lease-purchase photo by Sorin Voicu - Sono Creative

Podcast: Panel hears the downside of lease-purchase agreements

The Truck Leasing Task Force sought opinions about lease-purchase agreements at a recent meeting and learned they’re ruining livelihoods.

March 26

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Podcast: Truckers’ concerns about the Baltimore bridge collapse

Podcast: Who has the power in D.C.?

Podcast: Feds prepare to take action in wake of bridge collapse

Podcast: Expert – trucking’s inefficiencies put the burden on drivers

Podcast: Panel hears the downside of lease-purchase agreements