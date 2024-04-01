Podcast: Truckers’ concerns about the Baltimore bridge collapse

OOIDA’s Lewie Pugh joined a call with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about the Baltimore Bridge Collapse, and discussed how it’s affecting truckers. Also, trucking radio legend Dave Nemo recently announcement his retirement. We’ll chat with him about what his plans are, and hear about his career and the Last Ride of the Road Gang. And the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced it will issue a final rule on truck emission standards. We’ll get an overview.

0:00 – Newscast

10:00 – Truckers’ concerns about the Baltimore bridge collapse

24:31 – A trucking radio legend gets ready to head into the sunset

39:55 – An overview of the new truck emission standards

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford

A final rule on stricter truck emission standards has been finalized by the EPA. Funding has been made available to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. CVSA has published updates to the 2024 out-of-service criteria.

Back to top

Truckers’ concerns about the Baltimore bridge collapse

Leaders of industries impacted by the bridge collapse in Baltimore were asked to join a call with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently. OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh was on the call, and voiced concerns over regulations, parking, and the impact truckers are feeling in the Baltimore and surrounding areas.

Back to top

A trucking radio legend gets ready to head into the sunset

The name Dave Nemo should be a familiar one if you’ve listened to trucking radio any time in the past 45 years. The radio host recently announcement his retirement plans. We’ll chat with him about what those are and hear about his career and the Last Ride of the Road Gang.

Back to top

An overview of the new truck emission standards

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced it will issue a final rule on truck emission standards. We’ll get an overview of what their plan is and how it would affect you from Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

Back to top