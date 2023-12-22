Podcast: Truck stop pastors

For truck drivers far from home – and far from their place of worship – the road can be a lonely place, especially this time of year. Two pastors, who both have spent time behind the wheel, tell us how they’re offering spiritual guidance for truckers. Then, new broker and emission rules are close to taking effect, but the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association renews its call for more action. And finally, Florida commits to addressing the state’s truck parking shortage, and voters in Washington State may give the boot to a controversial cap-and-trade program.

0:00 – Newscast

10:19 – Truck stop pastors

24:50 – Regulatory Roundup: new broker and emission rules

39:20 – Florida truck parking & Washington fuel taxes

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

For more information on the Church for Truckers group, you can find it on Facebook.

To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.

Whether for truck parking funding, stopping speed limiters or getting overtime pay for company drivers, get your lawmakers on board with a quick email sent from Fighting For Truckers.

You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Today’s news: An appeals court agrees to take up a challenge to California’s controversial AB5 law

Plus, several hundred trailers are being recalled, a musical artist fills a semi-trailer with toys for a great cause, and more news of the day.

Back to top

Truck stop pastors

Truck stops offer a wide variety of services to drivers, and some even include pastors who specialize in trucking ministry. We speak with two pastors, who both have spent time behind the wheel, now offering spiritual guidance for those passing through.

Back to top

Regulatory Roundup: new broker and emission rules

New broker rules are close to taking effect, but the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association renews its call for more action. Jay Grimes of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office puts it all into context for us, before talking about a new vacancy at the top of a U.S. DOT agency and new emission rules for heavy trucks that are right around the corner.

Back to top

Florida truck parking & Washington fuel taxes

Florida commits to addressing the state’s truck parking shortage, and voters in Washington State may get to decide whether they want higher fuel taxes to go by the wayside. Updates on both stories from Keith Goble, state legislative editor at Land Line Magazine.

Back to top