Podcast: Trip down one New York highway could get expensive

A change regarding overweight fines in New York City could cost truckers a lot of money. And some questions are being raised. We'll get the details from OOIDA Director of State Government Affairs Doug Morris. Also, new broker fraud schemes pop up every week. We'll sit down with Tom Crowley of OOIDA's Business Services Department to talk about red flags to look out for and what you should do if you've fallen victim to broker fraud. And Michigan is setting up what it calls the "truck stop of the future," and electric truck charging is at the center of the project. We'll discuss what they're doing with Charlie Tyson of the Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

U.S. DOT announces $10 million for flood damage in Vermont. A Canadian truck driver could face life in prison after he was found with almost 900 pounds of cocaine. And Nikola recalls more than 200 battery-electric trucks after a preliminary investigation into a recent truck fire.

Red flags that indicate broker fraud

New broker fraud schemes pop up every week. We’ll sit down with Tom Crowley of OOIDA’s Business Services Department to talk about red flags to look out for and what you should do if you’ve fallen victim to broke fraud.

‘Truck stop of the future’

Michigan is setting up what it calls the “truck stop of the future,” and electric truck charging is at the center of the project. We’ll discuss what they’re doing with Charlie Tyson of the Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification.

Overweight fines in New York could cost truckers big time

A change regarding overweight fines in New York City could cost truckers a lot of money. And some questions are being raised. We’ll get the details from OOIDA Director of State Government Affairs Doug Morris.

