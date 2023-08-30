Podcast: Tracking IFTA miles

What’s involved in tracking your fuel taxes? And how do you avoid getting into trouble reporting them? Plus, information on updating your authority and predatory towing. Then, advice on preparing for enforcement blitzes, how to conduct yourself during an inspection and protecting yourself should something go wrong. And finally, updates on autonomous truck rules in California and road funding in Pennsylvania.

0:00 – Newscast

10:06 – Tracking fuel taxes, updating your authority & predatory towing

24:50 – Preparing for enforcement blitzes

39:18 – Autonomous trucks in Calif.; road funding in Pa.

News of the day: average prices at the pump go up again

Plus, OOIDA files comments to FMCSA opposing an entry-level driver training exemption request, hours of service requirements have been suspended in Florida due to Hurricane Idalia and more trucking news of the day.

Tracking fuel taxes

Preparing for enforcement blitzes

Professional truck drivers are subject to a number of enforcement blitzes throughout the year. David Grimes of CDL Legal has some advice on how to prepare for such events, how best to conduct yourself during an inspection and how to protect yourself should something go wrong.

Autonomous trucks in Calif.; road funding in Pa.

A recent move out of California that would have shielded truckers from the advancement of autonomous trucks hits a snag. Plus, what is Pennsylvania doing to funnel more money toward road and bridge work? It’s taking funds from the state police … kind of.

