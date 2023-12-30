Podcast: Top stories of 2023

We’ll look back at the year through the prism of our website, breaking down the five stories that yielded the most clicks in 2023. Also, we’ll talk with a trucker whose actions helped save a victim of human trafficking. And a new research paper says the numbers don’t back up the narrative of a driver shortage. We’ll talk with one of the authors about why that narrative continues to be pushed. Then, two state lawmakers in Oregon are pushing for a one-day special session of the Legislature to reassess the state’s tax collection on large trucks.

0:00 – Top stories of 2023

10:07 – Trucker honored for actions that saved human trafficking victim

24:49 – Turnover vs. shortage: What the numbers say

39:14 – States eye trucking taxes, road funding

Top stories of 2023

Trucker honored for actions that saved human trafficking victim

Human trafficking is a problem that’s been around for years and that continues to plague society today. However, in recent years, efforts to combat the issue have geared up. And some of the most notable change has been through the efforts of truckers. Today, we’ll talk with a trucker who did his part about how he helped save a victim.

Turnover vs. shortage: What the numbers say

You’ve heard the claims about the trucking industry being tens of thousands of drivers short. But the numbers just don’t back up the narrative. So what’s behind it? Turns out turnover is a cheaper way to do business. That’s the subject of a new research paper. We’re joined by one of its authors, professor Stephen Burks of the University of Minnesota Morris.

States eye trucking taxes, road funding

Two state lawmakers in Oregon are pushing for a one-day special session of the Legislature to reassess the state’s tax collection on large trucks. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Department of Transportation has unveiled a 10-year, $15 billion transportation plan – and that plan includes multiple toll lane projects.

