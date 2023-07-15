Contact Us

Podcast: Tired of being told to hold it?

July 14, 2023

U.S. Representative Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, co-sponsor of the Trucker Bathroom Access Act, explains how her bipartisan bill would help truckers and the supply chain at-large. Plus, from the rising cost of running a trucking operation to an effort to get more women into trucking and more, we hand out some Roses and Razzberries. And finally, OOIDA’s efforts to keep bigger, heavier trucks off our nation’s roadways.

0:00 – Newscast

09:55 – U.S. Rep. Houlahan on Trucker Bathroom Access Act

24:24 – Roses and Razzberries

39:07 – Ongoing fight against bigger, heavier trucks

 

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Today’s news: Julie Su’s bid to lead the Department of Labor takes another hit

Plus, more than 80 miles of the Pennsylvania Turnpike are being shut down and more news of the day.

U.S. Rep. Houlahan on Trucker Bathroom Access Act

Tired of being told to hold it? U.S. Representative Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania explains how her bipartisan bill would help truckers and the supply chain at-large.

Roses and Razzberries

From the rising cost of running a trucking operation to an effort to get more women into trucking and more, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.

Ongoing fight against bigger, heavier trucks

Our series celebrating OOIDA’s 50th anniversary continues with a look at what the Association is doing right now to fight back against those trying to get bigger, heavier trucks on our nation’s roadways.

