Podcast: The news about the spot market is not good

Load-to-truck ratios are approaching an all-time low. We’ll speak with Robert Rouse of DAT about similarities between now and how things looked during the pandemic. Also, with the advent of LEDs, you can do all kinds of things with lights that were never possible before. We’ll discuss the options. And the Minnesota Trucking Association has named its driver of the year for 2023 – a man with more than 30 years’ experience who has worked hard both on and off the clock.
10:00 – The cool, new options with LED lighting
24:52 – Trucker honored by Minnesota group
39:54 – The news about the spot market is not good
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Julie Su’s re-nomination for labor secretary looks a lot like her first so far, with one key difference. New spot market data from January shows that times are still tough. And a federal agency hands down a win for intermodal truckers.
It used to be that the only option a trucker had for lights were the plain, old incandescent lamps. But now, with the advent of LEDs, you can do all kinds of things that were never possible before. We’ll discuss the ins, outs, ups and downs of LED lighting with Bryan Martin, the boss man at Chrome Shop Mafia in Joplin, Mo.
The Minnesota Trucking Association has named its driver of the year for 2023 – a man with more than 30 years’ experience who has worked hard both on and off the clock.
