Podcast: The news about the spot market is not good

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Julie Su’s re-nomination for labor secretary looks a lot like her first so far, with one key difference. New spot market data from January shows that times are still tough. And a federal agency hands down a win for intermodal truckers.

It used to be that the only option a trucker had for lights were the plain, old incandescent lamps. But now, with the advent of LEDs, you can do all kinds of things that were never possible before. We’ll discuss the ins, outs, ups and downs of LED lighting with Bryan Martin, the boss man at Chrome Shop Mafia in Joplin, Mo.

The Minnesota Trucking Association has named its driver of the year for 2023 – a man with more than 30 years’ experience who has worked hard both on and off the clock.

Load-to-truck ratios are approaching an all-time low. We’ll speak with Robert Rouse of DAT in today’s Market Update about the similarities between now and how things looked during the pandemic.

