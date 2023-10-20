Podcast: Texas truck parking fines may be a fundraiser

Some truck drivers in a small town in Texas are getting hefty fines while parked. We’ll speak with OOIDA’s advocacy counsel about how law enforcement could be using this to bring in revenue for the town. Also, the battle to choose a new speaker of the House continues. And a task force looking at lease-purchase agreements is a step closer to completing its task. Meanwhile, the Transportation Security Administration has issued a proposed rule for “mobile driver’s licenses,” and one group is not happy about it.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07– Texas truck parking fines may be a fundraiser

25:00– Battle for speaker of the House continues

39:28 – ‘Mobile driver’s license’ plan stirs controversy

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Buttigieg details plans for funding at Miami port. Connecticut is increasing enforcement on distracted driving. And a truck driver admits to smuggling migrants into the U.S.

