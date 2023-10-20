Podcast: Texas truck parking fines may be a fundraiser

Some truck drivers in a small town in Texas are getting hefty fines while parked. We’ll speak with OOIDA’s advocacy counsel about how law enforcement could be using this to bring in revenue for the town. Also, the battle to choose a new speaker of the House continues. And a task force looking at lease-purchase agreements is a step closer to completing its task. Meanwhile, the Transportation Security Administration has issued a proposed rule for “mobile driver’s licenses,” and one group is not happy about it.
10:07– Texas truck parking fines may be a fundraiser
25:00– Battle for speaker of the House continues
39:28 – ‘Mobile driver’s license’ plan stirs controversy
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- To sign up for alerts from the Montana DOT, search for MDT511 in your device’s app store or sign up online.
- You can read the mobile driver’s license proposal online.
- Whether for truck parking funding, stopping speed limiters or getting overtime pay for company drivers, get your lawmakers on board with a quick email sent from Fighting For Truckers.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Buttigieg details plans for funding at Miami port. Connecticut is increasing enforcement on distracted driving. And a truck driver admits to smuggling migrants into the U.S.
Texas truck parking fines may be a fundraiser
Some truck drivers in a small town in Texas are getting hefty fines while parked. We’ll speak with OOIDA’s advocacy counsel about how law enforcement could be using this as a way to bring in revenue for the town.
Battle for speaker of the House continues
The battle to choose a new speaker of the House continues. Meanwhile, a task force looking at lease-purchase agreements is a step closer to completing its task.
‘Mobile driver’s license’ plan stirs controversy
The Transportation Security Administration has issued a proposed rule for “mobile driver’s licenses,” and one group is not happy about it.