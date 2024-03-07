Contact Us

Podcast: Tennessee ends split speed limits on I-81

March 6, 2024

The Tennessee DOT has reversed course on split speed limits for passenger vehicles and commercial trucks on a 22-mile stretch of Interstate 81. Also, two communities in two different states recently gave two middle fingers to truck drivers just looking for a safe place to park. And the DAT load board saw an increase last week in load posts, but overall rates for vans and reefers decreased once again.

0:00 – Newscast

10:00 – Tennessee ends split speed limits on I-81

24:31 – Two places say no to truck parking

39:55 – Loads are up, but rates are down

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

New resolutions in Congress seek to overturn a new worker classification rule. More U.S. lawmakers sign on to bills that would benefit truck drivers. And Arkansas says it’s ready for next month’s solar eclipse – and all the traffic it’s expected to bring.

Tennessee ends split speed limits on I-81

The Tennessee DOT has reversed course on split speed limits for passenger vehicles and commercial trucks on a 22-mile stretch of Interstate 81. All vehicles are now allowed to travel up to 70 mph there. The decision raises all sorts of questions at a time when FMCSA is considering a speed limiter mandate. We speak with Mark Nagi of the Tennessee DOT about the move and its parallels with FMCSA’s pursuits.

Two places saying no thanks to truck parking

Two communities in two different states recently gave two middle fingers to truck drivers just looking for a safe place to park. We’ll get into that with Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine, along with more positive developments in our latest installment of The Parking Zone.

Loads are up, but rates are down

The DAT load board saw an increase last week in load posts, but overall rates for vans and reefers decreased once again. We speak with Robert Rouse of DAT in this week’s Market Update and find out how the storm in Northern California is impacting freight movement.

