Podcast: Success starts with Truck to Success

0:00 – Newscast

10:06 – Birthday wish becomes truck show

24:50 – Truck to Success seminar starts soon

39:18 – Increasing broker bonds

Newscast: FMCSA seeks feedback on safety fitness determination

Plus, Missouri is moving ahead with plans to expand Interstate 70, a recent study finds that the vast majority of truck drivers are stressed out, plus more trucking news of the day.

Birthday wish becomes truck show

What started as a birthday wish for a young boy who loves trucks has turned into TruckFest, an annual event in Minnesota that draws hundreds of people every year.

Truck to Success seminar starts soon

There is no guidebook called “Trucking for Dummies,” but maybe there should be, because many challenges come with becoming an owner-operator and thriving as one. That’s where the OOIDA Foundation’s Truck to Success seminar comes in.

Increasing broker bonds

Not that long ago, dishonest brokers made a killing ripping off truckers on their skimpy $10,000 bonds. But OOIDA helped put a stop to that. In celebration of the Association’s 50th anniversary, we look back at the accomplishment.

