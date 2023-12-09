Contact Us

Podcast: Study uncovers how bad predatory towing is now

December 8, 2023

|

A new report from the American Transportation Research Institute sheds some new light on just how bad predatory towing has become – and shares some eye-opening statistics. Also, Land Line Magazine’s Mark Schremmer reports on his conversation with FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson and breaks down a session that let truck drivers speak their mind through a proxy. And as a token of thanks for the help Boston provided back in 1917 during the Halifax explosion, Nova Scotia gifts a Christmas tree to the city every year. We speak with the driver of the tree about this annual act of gratitude and decades-old tradition.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Study uncovers how bad predatory towing is now

24:49 – Summit hears what truckers are thinking

39:14 – Halifax sends a Christmas thank-you to Boston

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA reinstates electronic logging device after adding it to revoked list. A winter storm system could wreak havoc on the East Coast this weekend. And a group dedicated to helping our nation’s veterans gets another reminder about the generosity of truckers.

You’ve heard the stories about truck drivers being the victims of predatory towing practices. You might even have gone through the situation yourself. A new report from the American Transportation Research Institute sheds some new light on just how bad things have become – and it uncovered some eye-opening statistics. ATRI research associate Alex Leslie breaks down the report findings.

Summit hears what truckers are thinking

Land Line Magazine’s Mark Schremmer joins the show, fresh off a visit to the Midwest Commercial Vehicle Safety Summit. Mark reports on his conversation with FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson and breaks down a session that let truck drivers speak their mind through a proxy. But did the message get through?

Halifax sends a Christmas thank-you to Boston

As a token of thanks for the help Boston provided back in 1917 during the Halifax explosion, Nova Scotia gifts a Christmas tree to the city every year. We speak with the driver of the tree about this annual act of gratitude and decades-old tradition.

