Podcast: Study uncovers how bad predatory towing is now

A new report from the American Transportation Research Institute sheds some new light on just how bad predatory towing has become – and shares some eye-opening statistics. Also, Land Line Magazine’s Mark Schremmer reports on his conversation with FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson and breaks down a session that let truck drivers speak their mind through a proxy. And as a token of thanks for the help Boston provided back in 1917 during the Halifax explosion, Nova Scotia gifts a Christmas tree to the city every year. We speak with the driver of the tree about this annual act of gratitude and decades-old tradition.

You’ve heard the stories about truck drivers being the victims of predatory towing practices. You might even have gone through the situation yourself. A new report from the American Transportation Research Institute sheds some new light on just how bad things have become – and it uncovered some eye-opening statistics. ATRI research associate Alex Leslie breaks down the report findings.

Land Line Magazine’s Mark Schremmer joins the show, fresh off a visit to the Midwest Commercial Vehicle Safety Summit. Mark reports on his conversation with FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson and breaks down a session that let truck drivers speak their mind through a proxy. But did the message get through?

Halifax sends a Christmas thank-you to Boston

As a token of thanks for the help Boston provided back in 1917 during the Halifax explosion, Nova Scotia gifts a Christmas tree to the city every year. We speak with the driver of the tree about this annual act of gratitude and decades-old tradition.

