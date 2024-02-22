Podcast: Study – Don’t expect electric trucks anytime soon

John Hausladen says a new, comprehensive report about the electrification movement highlights significant issues that must be ironed out. Also, David Proctor has taken his show, called “Grabbing the Hammer Lane,” on the road. We speak with him about his new endeavor and this play telling a trucker’s story. And for the second week in a row, DAT has seen the lowest load volume in the past eight years. Coming up, we’ll talk to Robert Rouse about what DAT will be watching as we get closer to spring.
10:00 – Study: Don’t expect electric trucks anytime soon
24:52 – Trucker takes his on-the-road experience to the stage
39:54 – Low load volume continues for another week
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Get more information about the freight market.
- For more information about the Safe Driver program, go to the OOIDA website.
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the TA in Laredo, Texas. That’s located on Beltway Parkway off Interstate 35. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.
- Whether for truck parking funding, stopping speed limiters or getting overtime pay for company drivers, get your lawmakers on board with a quick email sent from Fighting For Truckers.
- You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.
- To read the Minnesota Trucking Association report on electric trucks, click here.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
A Call to Action has been sent to OOIDA members encouraging them to support the DRIVE Act. Diesel prices went unchanged according to EIA. And an Ohio truck driver was arrested after 649 warrants were out for her arrest.
Study: Don’t expect electric trucks anytime soon
As trucking companies and policymakers rush to get electric trucks on the road, John Hausladen of the Minnesota Trucking Association has a request – take a breath. The association has a new, comprehensive report about the electrification movement, and it highlights some significant wrinkles that need to get ironed out before the technology is viable.
Trucker takes his on-the-road experience to the stage
After a 30-year career behind the wheel of a truck, David Proctor has taken his show, called “Grabbing the Hammer Lane,” on the road. We speak with him about his new endeavor and this play telling a trucker’s story.
Low load volume continues for another week
For the second week in a row, DAT has seen the lowest load volume in the past eight years. Coming up, we’ll find out what it will be watching as we get closer to spring.