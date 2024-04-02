Contact Us

Podcast: State continues automatic fuel tax increases

April 2, 2024

|

New Jersey soon will increase the tax on both gas and diesel fuel – and a new law means those increases will continue to be automatic. Meanwhile, six states have legislation in the works dealing with ticket quotas. Also, Rodolfo Giacoman of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance talks about the CVSA’s International Driver Excellence Award. And how many tickets is too many? We speak with the guys at Road Law to find out what happens when repeat offenders seek legal help.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – CVSA to honor trucker for excellence

24:59 – What do you do when you have too many tickets?

40:23 – Fuel tax headed up in New Jersey

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

  • To nominate someone for the CVSA’s International Driver Excellence Award, go to the CVSA website.
  • The Missouri House of Representatives Transportation Committee is holding a hearing on Wednesday, April 3 to review a bill that would crack down on predatory towing practices in the state. You can support HB2214 here.
  • To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
  • OOIDA has revamped its Fighting For Truckers It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues.
  • You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Diesel is down slightly. NHTSA says traffic fatalities were down last year. and a bridge strike in Pennsylvania causes a detour on I-95.

CVSA to honor trucker for excellence

Drivers are honored in many different ways in trucking. The Goodyear Highway Hero Award honors those who put themselves in harm’s way to help others. The TA Petro Citizen Driver Award recognizes truckers for a career in community service. And then there is the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s International Driver Excellence Award. Rodolfo Giacoman of CVSA explains.

What do you do when you have too many tickets?

When it comes to seeking legal help for traffic violations, Road Law is here to help. But how many tickets is too many? We speak with the guys at Road Law to find out what happens when repeat offenders seek legal help.

Fuel tax headed up in New Jersey

New Jersey soon will increase the fuel tax rates on both gas and diesel. Meanwhile, six states have legislation in the works dealing with ticket quotas. We’ll discuss both of those issues with our state legislative expert, Keith Goble.

