Podcast: State alerts truckers about ad valorem tax

September 27, 2023

Every day, truckers across the country get scam emails, texts and even letters by snail mail. However, some of the communications truckers receive are very real and need to be attended to. That was the case recently with a state that was informing truckers about a tax they need to pay. Also, eventually, every trucker will face an inspection at roadside. How you react and what you do next can have a huge impact on your operation. And a decrease in load volume and truck posts has registered on the DAT load board. We’ll get the details on this week’s Market Update.

0:00 – Newscast

09:51 – When the letter is not a scam

24:34 – How to deal with inspections

39:18 – Fewer trucks, loads in the market

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A task force taking aim at predatory lease agreements gets set for another meeting. A new report makes the case for electrifying heavy trucks before passenger vehicles. And the House truck parking bill picks up more support.

When the letter is not a scam

Every day, truckers across the country get scam emails, texts and even letters by snail mail. However, some of the communications truckers receive are very real and need to be attended to. That was the case recently with a state that was informing truckers about an ad valorem tax they need to pay.

How to deal with inspections

Eventually, every trucker will face an inspection at roadside. How you react and what you do next can have a huge impact on your operation. David Grimes and the folks at CDL Legal help a lot of truckers with situations like this.

Fewer trucks, loads in the market

A decrease in load volume and truck posts has registered on the DAT load board. We’ll get the details on this week’s Market Update.

