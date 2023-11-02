Podcast: Spot market capacity tightens

Broker fraud is running rampant in trucking, and it’s creating all sorts of problems for owner-operators. Plus, OOIDA’s ongoing mission to fight for the rights of all truckers, even company drivers, is at the center of Land Line Magazine’s November issue. And finally, we break down the latest numbers from the spot market, where capacity is rapidly shrinking.

Today’s trucking headlines: Lane for driverless trucks opens in Texas

Plus, plans are in place to raise bridge to help the Port of Savannah, this weekend marks the end of daylight-saving time, and more news of the day.

Dishonest brokers aren’t just causing headaches for owner-operators nationwide; they’re destroying livelihoods. Land Line Now reports on what that looks like and what can be done to stop the bad guys from stealing your time and money.

OOIDA’s ongoing mission, to fight for the rights of all truckers, is at the center of Land Line Magazine’s November issue. We sit down with the editors to discuss why that’s more important than ever, amid new developments with autonomous trucks, speed limiters and driver pay.

Spot market capacity is rapidly decreasing. We break down the latest numbers courtesy of DAT.

