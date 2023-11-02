Contact Us

Podcast: Spot market capacity tightens

November 1, 2023

|

Broker fraud is running rampant in trucking, and it’s creating all sorts of problems for owner-operators. Plus, OOIDA’s ongoing mission to fight for the rights of all truckers, even company drivers, is at the center of Land Line Magazine’s November issue. And finally, we break down the latest numbers from the spot market, where capacity is rapidly shrinking.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Broker fraud

25:00 – OOIDA’s ongoing mission is more relevant than ever

39:28 – Spot market update

 

Today’s trucking headlines: Lane for driverless trucks opens in Texas

Plus, plans are in place to raise bridge to help the Port of Savannah, this weekend marks the end of daylight-saving time, and more news of the day.

Broker fraud

Dishonest brokers aren’t just causing headaches for owner-operators nationwide; they’re destroying livelihoods. Land Line Now reports on what that looks like and what can be done to stop the bad guys from stealing your time and money.

OOIDA’s ongoing mission is more relevant than ever

OOIDA’s ongoing mission, to fight for the rights of all truckers, is at the center of Land Line Magazine’s November issue. We sit down with the editors to discuss why that’s more important than ever, amid new developments with autonomous trucks, speed limiters and driver pay.

Spot market update

Spot market capacity is rapidly decreasing. We break down the latest numbers courtesy of DAT.

