Podcast: Speed limiters, parking, brokers discussed during D.C. visit

Talking to lawmakers on Capitol Hill is a vital part of what OOIDA does. We recently spoke with Lewie Pugh about his trip to Washington, D.C., and some of the topics he discussed with politicians regarding trucking. A plan in Arizona would add hundreds of truck parking spaces in the state. Also, Washington state officials say their rest areas are at a crisis stage. And later this week, a House subcommittee will take a look at how well the government has implemented the infrastructure law. We’ll have a preview.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

OOIDA and the National Propane Gas Association call on FMCSA to reconsider a rule that’s set to take effect Tuesday. The Senate version of the truck parking bill picks up a key supporter. And what’s it take to move a building? Hundreds of bars of soap, apparently.

Parking, speed limiters, brokers discussed during D.C. visit

Talking to lawmakers on Capitol Hill is a vital part of what OOIDA does. We recently spoke with Lewie Pugh about his trip to Washington, D.C., and topics he discussed with politicians, such as speed limiters.

Two states wrestle with parking, facilities

A plan in Arizona would add hundreds of truck parking spaces in the state. But only some of those spaces appear to be possible in the immediate future. We’ll talk with Garin Groff of the Arizona Department of Transportation, who says that although the DOT has identified a need for more truck parking, everything depends on the funding. Also, Washington state officials say their rest areas are at a crisis stage. A recent report says 87% of the buildings at the 47 state-owned rest areas are in critical condition. We’ll hear from Tina Werner of the Washington DOT.

How well is the government doing with the infrastructure law?

Later this week, a House subcommittee will take a look at how well the government has implemented the infrastructure law. Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office joins the program with a preview of the hearing.

