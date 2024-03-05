Podcast: Speed limiters, bathroom access on agenda for D.C. visit

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh is headed to our nation’s capital – and both speed limiters and bathroom access are on his agenda. Also, a Florida bill is taking aim a predatory towing, both for trucks and for cars. We’ll hear from Florida state Sen. Keith Perry. And is electric power a practical alternative to diesel? Mike Kucharski of JKC Trucking has spoken out on the topic to national media outlets – and he’s not optimistic about the tech.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA confirms more details about the upcoming Truck Leasing Task Force meeting at MATS. NHTSA recalls several hundred Kenworth trucks. And Goodyear honors two drivers for acts of bravery.

Florida effort targets predatory towing

Predatory towing isn’t an issue that affects everyone in the trucking industry. But for those who are affected, the costs can potentially put them out of business. And while both trucks and cars can be affected, trucks face far higher costs. Several states have taken action to address the predatory towing problem, each doing it in a slightly different way. One of those is Florida. We’ll hear from Florida state Sen. Keith Perry.

Trucking company owner not optimistic about electric trucks

The federal government is pushing the trucking industry toward the use of electric-powered trucks – as is the state of California. But is electric power a practical alternative to diesel? Mike Kucharski of JKC Trucking has spoken out on the topic to national media outlets – and he’s not optimistic about the tech.

Speed limiters, bathroom access on agenda for D.C. visit

OOIDA is on Capitol Hill daily as part of the operations of its Washington, D.C., office. But in addition to that, its efforts to represent truckers in our nation’s capital include occasional visits from the Association’s leadership in Grain Valley, Mo. One of those visits is coming up, and some important trucking issues are on the agenda.

