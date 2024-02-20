Contact Us

Podcast: Speed limiter, bathroom access bill gain support

February 19, 2024

|

Support is growing in our nation’s capital for two bills that have big implications for trucking – one that would stop a new speed limiter requirement and another that would give truckers access to bathrooms at shippers and receivers. Also, shopping for insurance will never top the list of “fun things to do,” but it doesn’t need to be quite so painful. And you may remember the case of a truck driver who flew to Arizona hoping to buy a truck at auction – only to have his $40,000 seized by law enforcement. We’ll explain how it happens and how you might avoid it.

0:00 – Speed limiter, bathroom access bill gain support

10:00 – Shopping for truck insurance

24:52 – You could end up the victim of civil asset forfeiture – here’s how to avoid it

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

