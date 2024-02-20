Podcast: Speed limiter, bathroom access bill gain support

Support is growing in our nation’s capital for two bills that have big implications for trucking – one that would stop a new speed limiter requirement and another that would give truckers access to bathrooms at shippers and receivers. Also, shopping for insurance will never top the list of “fun things to do,” but it doesn’t need to be quite so painful. And you may remember the case of a truck driver who flew to Arizona hoping to buy a truck at auction – only to have his $40,000 seized by law enforcement. We’ll explain how it happens and how you might avoid it.

0:00 – Speed limiter, bathroom access bill gain support

10:00 – Shopping for truck insurance

24:52 – You could end up the victim of civil asset forfeiture – here’s how to avoid it

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Find out more about OOIDA’s Truck Insurance program here.

Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the TA in Laredo, Texas. That’s located on Beltway Parkway off Interstate 35. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.

Whether for truck parking funding, stopping speed limiters or getting overtime pay for company drivers, get your lawmakers on board with a quick email sent from Fighting For Truckers.

You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Speed limiter, bathroom access bill gain support

Support is growing in our nation’s capital for two bills that have big implications for trucking – one that would stop a new speed limiter requirement and another that would give truckers access to bathrooms at shippers and receivers.

Back to top

Shopping for truck insurance

Shopping for insurance will never top the list of “fun things to do” – but it doesn’t need to be quite so painful. We’ll explain what you should know before you start seeking out quotes.

Back to top

You could end up the victim of civil asset forfeiture – here’s how to avoid it

You may remember the case of a truck driver who flew to Arizona hoping to buy a truck at auction – only to have his $40,000 seized by law enforcement. Dan Alban of the Institute for Justice says you’d be surprised at how often something like this happens. He joins us to talk about the case and offers some advice on what to do if you find yourself facing questions about the cash you’re carrying.

Back to top