Podcast: Sen. Steve Daines takes aim at speed limiter mandate

0:00 – Newscast

9:54 – Sen. Steve Daines on speed limiters

24:39 – The Parking Zone

39:33 – Spot market update

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Today’s news: OOIDA files comments opposing an AEB mandate on heavy trucks

Plus, diesel prices increase again, the trial date is set for wrongful death lawsuit that involved a truck driver and train and more trucking news of the day.

Back to top

Sen. Steve Daines on speed limiters

Sen. Steve Daines of Montana has numerous concerns about FMCSA’s plan to impose a speed limiter mandate on heavy trucks – and he’s introduced a bill that would stop it.

Back to top

The Parking Zone

From Memphis and Nebraska to South Dakota and Florida, there are new truck parking spaces going in all over the country. And while that’s welcome news, the truck parking crisis continues. Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine joins us with all the latest truck parking news in our latest installment of The Parking Zone.

Back to top

Spot market update

The lead-in to the holiday weekend had a positive effect on both demand and rates. Robert Rouse of DAT breaks down the numbers for us.

Back to top