Podcast: Scam targets CDL information

Scams are rapidly becoming a nearly daily feature of trucking, and it’s getting harder all the time to avoid them. The latest one has the potential to ruin any trucking businesses that fall prey. Also, what should you do when you get a ticket? What are some of the reasons you might want to take that ticket to court? Many truckers will face this situation. How you handle it can have an impact on everything going forward. And a new law in Washington state that is designed to guarantee truckers access to bathrooms at facilities they visit has taken effect. Meanwhile, new move-over rules enacted in states across the country are taking effect as well.

0:00 – Newscast

09:25 – Latest scam has the potential to ruin trucking businesses

24:19 – Handling the situation when you get a ticket

39:03 – Bathroom access law in effect in Washington state

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

With a deadline looming, UPS and the Teamsters come to terms on a new contract. Diesel prices are on the rise again. And check your ELDs – four more devices have been pulled from FMCSA’s approved list.

Latest scam has the potential to ruin trucking businesses

Handling the situation when you get a ticket

Bathroom access law in effect in Washington state

