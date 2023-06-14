Podcast: Rep. Kiley laments job losses from AB5

There have been new developments with regard to AB5 in California and Julie Su’s nomination to lead the Labor Department. U.S. Rep. Kevin Kiley of California returns to the program to talk about both issues. Also, it was a busy weekend with SuperRigs and the American Truck Historical Society’s annual truck show happening. We’ll sit down with Land Line staff who attended the shows to talk about how they went and to find out what set the winners apart from the other trucks at SuperRigs. And states are making changes to fuel tax rates across the country, with many increasing what they charge at the pump.
09:25 – Kiley laments job losses from AB5
24:19 – A big weekend for truck shows
39:03 – States eye fuel tax changes
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
New details about that bridge collapse in Philadelphia and the impact it will have on the trucking industry. AB5 is being blamed for several dozen owner-operators losing their jobs in California. And we’ll tell you who won Best in Show at this year’s SuperRigs competition.
Kiley laments job losses from AB5
There have been new developments with regard to AB5 in California and Julie Su’s nomination to lead the Labor Department. U.S. Rep. Kevin Kiley of California returns to the program to talk about both issues.
A big weekend for truck shows
It was a busy weekend with SuperRigs and the American Truck Historical Society’s annual truck show happening. We’ll sit down with Land Line staff who attended the shows to talk about how they went and to find out what set the winners apart from the other trucks at SuperRigs.
States eye fuel tax changes
States are making changes to fuel tax rates across the country, with many increasing what they charge at the pump.