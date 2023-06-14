Podcast: Rep. Kiley laments job losses from AB5

There have been new developments with regard to AB5 in California and Julie Su’s nomination to lead the Labor Department. U.S. Rep. Kevin Kiley of California returns to the program to talk about both issues. Also, it was a busy weekend with SuperRigs and the American Truck Historical Society’s annual truck show happening. We’ll sit down with Land Line staff who attended the shows to talk about how they went and to find out what set the winners apart from the other trucks at SuperRigs. And states are making changes to fuel tax rates across the country, with many increasing what they charge at the pump.

0:00 – Newscast

09:25 – Kiley laments job losses from AB5

24:19 – A big weekend for truck shows

39:03 – States eye fuel tax changes

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

New details about that bridge collapse in Philadelphia and the impact it will have on the trucking industry. AB5 is being blamed for several dozen owner-operators losing their jobs in California. And we’ll tell you who won Best in Show at this year’s SuperRigs competition.

Back to top

Kiley laments job losses from AB5

There have been new developments with regard to AB5 in California and Julie Su’s nomination to lead the Labor Department. U.S. Rep. Kevin Kiley of California returns to the program to talk about both issues.

Back to top

A big weekend for truck shows

It was a busy weekend with SuperRigs and the American Truck Historical Society’s annual truck show happening. We’ll sit down with Land Line staff who attended the shows to talk about how they went and to find out what set the winners apart from the other trucks at SuperRigs.

Back to top

States eye fuel tax changes

States are making changes to fuel tax rates across the country, with many increasing what they charge at the pump.

Back to top