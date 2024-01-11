Podcast: Red flags to watch for in broker-carrier agreements

We sit down with OOIDA’s Government Affairs counsel to discuss broker-carrier agreements, what some red flags are and what you should do to keep yourself and your business safe. Also, Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine drops by to brief us on all the latest truck parking news. And we’re into the second week of the year and starting to get some early indicators of how strong the spot market will be for January.

Nashville police are looking for information about a deadly shooting that happened around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7 near a travel stop on Lucas Lane. Call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 if you have any information.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

New cross-border numbers show an increase in freight being moved. Kodiak makes a move toward fully autonomous semi runs, with no human in the cab. And a new survey ranks the top truck stops nationwide – did your favorite make the cut?

When it comes to broker-carrier agreements, there’s a lot to watch out for. We sit down with OOIDA’s Government Affairs counsel to discuss these contracts, what some red flags are and what you should do to keep yourself and your business safe.

From a New York Times piece that breaks down the truck parking crisis to a proposal that calls for a truck parking facility with more than 700 spots, Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine drops by to brief us on all the latest truck parking news.

We’re into the second week of the year and starting to get some early indicators of how strong the spot market will be for January. Robert Rouse with DAT breaks down the numbers and discusses some tips for owner-operators as we start 2024.

