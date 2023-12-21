Podcast: Reality check on California’s electric vehicle plans

California’s got some ambitious goals when it comes to cutting down emissions. The state will be relying heavily on electric vehicles to get the job done, but new analysis from the American Transportation Research Institute lays out just how difficult that will be. Then, some freight is easier to transport than others, but a man in Arizona might have one of the more difficult loads – elephants. And finally, December is shaping up to be one of the slowest freight months in seven years.

California’s electric vehicle ambitions

California’s got some ambitious goals when it comes to cutting down emissions. The state will be relying heavily on electric vehicles to get the job done, but new analysis from the American Transportation Research Institute lays out just how difficult that will be. From the availability and cost of electricity to the unintended consequences on the trucking industry and more, Jeff Short of ATRI joins us with a reality check.

Hauling elephants

Some freight is easier to transport than others, but a man in Arizona might have one of the more difficult loads – elephants. Stephen Fritz tells us how he does it, by land and by air.

December spot market slowdown

December is shaping up to be one of the slowest freight months in seven years. DAT’s Robert Rouse runs us through the latest on rates and tells us when things are expected to pick back up.

