Podcast: Reality check on California’s electric vehicle plans

California’s electric vehicle ambitions
California’s got some ambitious goals when it comes to cutting down emissions. The state will be relying heavily on electric vehicles to get the job done, but new analysis from the American Transportation Research Institute lays out just how difficult that will be. From the availability and cost of electricity to the unintended consequences on the trucking industry and more, Jeff Short of ATRI joins us with a reality check.
Hauling elephants
Some freight is easier to transport than others, but a man in Arizona might have one of the more difficult loads – elephants. Stephen Fritz tells us how he does it, by land and by air.
December spot market slowdown
December is shaping up to be one of the slowest freight months in seven years. DAT’s Robert Rouse runs us through the latest on rates and tells us when things are expected to pick back up.